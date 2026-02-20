Russians’ confidence in Putin reaches 78%, latest poll indicates

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. The level of trust among Russians in President Vladimir Putin fell by 0.5 percentage points over the week to 78%, according to a poll conducted on February 9-15 by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM).

The survey was carried out among 1,600 adult respondents.

"Some 78% of respondents gave a positive answer to the question about trust in Putin (minus 0.5 percentage points), while the approval rating of the president’s performance declined by 0.8 percentage points to 74%," the polling center said.

The work of the Russian government is approved by 46.5% of respondents (minus 1 percentage point), while Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s performance is approved by 48% (minus 0.8 percentage points). Trust in Mishustin was expressed by 58.6% of respondents (plus 0.4 percentage points).

Respondents also shared their views on parliamentary party leaders. Trust in Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov stands at 33.3% (plus 1.3 percentage points), A Just Russia leader Sergey Mironov at 30% (plus 1.8 percentage points), LDPR leader Leonid Slutsky at 21.3% (minus 1.8 percentage points), and New People party chairman Alexey Nechayev at 11.1% (plus 2.1 percentage points).

Support for the United Russia party stands at 32.7% (minus 1.1 percentage points), the Communist Party at 9.6% (plus 0.4 percentage points), the LDPR at 10.6% (plus 0.6 percentage points), A Just Russia at 5.2% (minus 0.1 percentage points), and New People at 8.7% (plus 0.3 percentage points).