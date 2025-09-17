Ex-Deep Purple, Rainbow singer to join US jury at Intervision song contest

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Former Deep Purple and Rainbow singer Joe Lynn Turner will serve as the United States’ representative on the jury of the Intervision Song Contest, the competition's official Telegram channel announced.

"The United States will be represented in the international jury of Intervision’25 by Joe Lynn Turner, the iconic vocalist whose career spans almost half a century!" the statement read.

Apart from Deep Purple and Rainbow, Joe Lynn Turner has collaborated with Yngwie Malmsteen, Alice Cooper, Cher, Michael Bolton, and many other stars of the world stage. As a solo artist and member of different rock acts, he released over 60 albums and has fans worldwide.

The Intervision Song Contest will take place on September 20, 2025, in Moscow.

About 20 countries, including all BRICS states, have confirmed their participation in the event.