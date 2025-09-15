United Cultures Forum hosted over 50 official delegations — culture minister

ST. PETERSBURG, September 15. /TASS/. The St. Petersburg International Forum of United Cultures, held from September 10 to 13, brought together over 50 official delegations, Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova told TASS.

"The forum was attended by 21 culture ministers from different countries, and we hosted more than 50 official delegations, represented by diplomats, leaders of major cultural organizations, and our colleagues," the minister said.

Lyubimova emphasized that interacting with foreign cultural figures is a valuable experience. "Everything related to interagency dialogue is incredibly important in terms of our joint plans, flagship projects, discussions on their organization, timelines, and possibilities for co-production and signing agreements - this is a crucial part of our cultural diplomacy," she added.

The 11th St. Petersburg International Forum of United Cultures this year focused on the theme "Return to Culture - New Opportunities." Guests and participants included global cultural figures: directors, actors, artists, writers, musicians, scientists, and entrepreneurs. Over 400 speakers from Russia and abroad took part in the forum. The business program featured 11 thematic sessions, including a new one on "Arts Education."

The forum has been held since 2012. Russian President Vladimir Putin has taken part in its work multiple times. The head of state emphasized the peacemaking mission of culture, which brings people together despite political disagreements or economic challenges, advancing the values of humanism, equality, and mutual respect. TASS is the forum’s general information partner.