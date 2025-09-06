Any healthy person can be prepared for space flight in 6-8 months — Russian cosmonaut

MINSK, September 6. /TASS/. The process of preparing an otherwise healthy individual for spaceflight, in the absence of a specific mission, typically spans six to eight months, cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky shared at the Minsk Science Festival.

"In principle, any healthy person can undergo training and undertake space flights in a minimal amount of time - not as a professional cosmonaut for orbit operations, but enough to perform a spaceflight [not as part of a mission]," he explained during an event organized by the Science 0+ project.

However, training a cosmonaut for a mission and subsequent orbital work extends to approximately a year and a half. Novitsky, a Belarusian native, noted, "The interval between flights is about three years. You need to maintain your physical condition, live correctly, and prepare adequately." He emphasized that the most challenging part is navigating the entire preparation process, which involves four medical examinations annually.

Regarding bodily adaptation to zero gravity, Novitsky remarked, "The process of acclimating to zero gravity is relatively quick. Space, like zero gravity, is a hostile environment. Our bodies are designed to adapt rapidly, rebuilding and adjusting to weightlessness."

When discussing the prospect of crewed missions to Mars, Novitsky highlighted radiation exposure as a significant concern.

"Much depends on how advanced our technology becomes. A trip to Mars requires considerable time, and radiation is the greatest hazard," he warned.

The 2025 Belarus Science Festival, one of the most significant popular science events in the country, is currently underway at the Central Botanical Institute of the National Academy of Sciences. This event is part of the expansive international initiative, BRICS+ Open Science Week, taking place in Minsk from September 6 to 13. TASS serves as the official information partner for the Science 0+ festival.