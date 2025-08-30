Kursk governor reports region’s residents held in Ukraine’s Sumy region

KURSK, August 30. /TASS/. Twenty-three residents of the Kursk Region are currently in Ukraine’s Sumy Region, Acting Governor Alexander Khinshtein reported on his Telegram channel.

"As colleagues from the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights in Russia have told us, 23 residents of the Kursk Region are in Sumy Region, and a negotiation process concerning them is underway. This work will continue no matter the circumstances," he wrote.

Khinshtein added that it is impossible even to imagine the ordeals faced by residents of the border areas. "The large-scale, painstaking, and complex work that we have launched will not be stopped. Those who are alive must inevitably return home, and those who have perished we must bid farewell to with dignity," the acting head of the region emphasized.