Hundreds still missing in Kursk region after Ukrainian incursion — governor

KURSK, August 30. /TASS/. A total of 590 residents of the Kursk region remain missing following the Ukrainian armed forces’ incursion into the region, acting governor Alexander Khinshtein said on his Telegram channel.

"We now have a unified figure - 2,132 people are listed in the registry. The fate of 1,542 people has been determined: 1,430 are alive and 112, unfortunately, are dead. Another 590 people are still considered missing," he wrote.

According to Khinshtein, authorities have information on the whereabouts of about 300 of those listed, including both the living (captives and those in liberated settlements) and the deceased. He added that the registry was first compiled in February. The main difficulty, he explained, was synchronizing data from multiple sources on residents of border areas who stopped communicating with relatives since August 2024.

"Establishing each name is a major effort involving various agencies - the Emergencies Ministry, the Ombudsman’s office, the Defense Ministry, the Federal Security Service, the Red Cross, and the Interior Ministry," the acting governor said.

He noted that many people were not initially declared missing, primarily elderly people living alone, for whom no relatives had filed reports with the authorities.