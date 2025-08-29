Pilots Konyukhov, Menyailo set new record for altitude in hot air balloon

BARNAUL, August 29. /TASS/. Russian pilots Fyodor Konyukhov and Ivan Menyailo have raised a hot air balloon to a height of 10,678 meters in the Altai Region thereby breaking the national record, as reported on Konyukhov’s Telegram channel.

The previous Russian record was set by Vitaly Nenashev on May 30, 2019 as he flew at an altitude of 10,266 meters in the Elbrus area.

"At 07:07 Barnaul time (03:07 Moscow time, 12:07 a.m. GMT), Fyodor Konyukhov and Ivan Menyailo reached 10,464 meters in the PhosAgro hot air balloon and broke the national altitude record. The pilots continue to gain altitude," the report said.