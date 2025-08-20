Intervision contest to feature music artists from 21 countries, including US — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. So far, the United States and 20 other countries have confirmed participation in the Intervision international music contest, a senior Russian diplomat told a news conference hosted by TASS.

According to Alexander Alimov, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department for Multilateral Humanitarian Cooperation and Cultural Relations, Belarus, China, Colombia, Cuba, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Madagascar, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, South Africa, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, Vietnam, and the United States are currently on the roster.

Initially, a list that included 19 countries, which were later joined by Kenya and Ethiopia, was announced, and the organizers also expect a singer from the United Arab Emirates to participate, Alimov shared. "Unfortunately, not all countries invited by us are on the list, but I should say that we have not barred anyone from competition for political reasons," he assured reporters. Also, the diplomat pointed to "a global interest in the format," saying that countries from all parts of the globe will take part.

The draw ceremony for the contest will take place at the National Center RUSSIA in Moscow on September 12, Alexander Zhuravsky, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of the Russian Federation for Public Projects, announced at the news conference.

"Delegations will be arriving in the first ten days of September, therefore, sound checks, rehearsals, and cultural events will take place from September 10 to September 19," he added.

The Intervision song contest, organized by the International Radio and Television Organization (OIRT), which existed in 1946-1993, was held from 1965 to 1977 and was an analogue to the Eurovision contest organized by the European Broadcasting Union, which split from the OIRT. Along with socialist countries close to the Soviet Union, Intervision participants included singers from Austria, Belgium, Spain, Canada, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Finland.

The relaunched Intervision singing competition will be held in Moscow on September 20. Singer Yaroslav Dronov, known by his stage name Shaman, will represent Russia at the event.