Over 20 medical workers to be nominated for federal awards after Kamchatka earthquake

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, August 1. /TASS/. Governor Vladimir Solodov announced via his Telegram channel that at least 15 physicians and nine nurses who were in the operating rooms during the Kamchatka earthquake will be nominated for federal awards.

"We will nominate for federal recognition at least 15 doctors and nine nurses who remained in the operating rooms during the earthquake. Additionally, we will honor emergency service workers who demonstrated bravery and dedication, continuing their vital work to save lives and ensure public safety," he stated.

On July 30, courageous medical staff from the Kamchatka Regional Oncology Dispensary continued their duties despite the tremors, providing care to a patient on the operating table. Footage from a CCTV camera capturing this moment was leaked online and subsequently circulated by major Russian and international media outlets. In accordance with regional directives, other medical personnel who stayed at their posts during the quake will also be recognized with awards.

The earthquake struck off the coast of Kamchatka on the morning of July 30, registering as the strongest since 1952 with a magnitude of 8.8, according to authorities. A high alert was issued across the region. The tremor was also felt in Severo-Kurilsk, where tsunami waves reached approximately 200 meters inland. In total, 2,400 residents were evacuated to safety and provided with hot meals and tea. The quake also triggered a Pacific-wide tsunami warning, prompting alerts from Japan, the United States, and the Philippines.