MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Daniel Martindale, an American who obtained Russian citizenship, has written a book about his support for the Russian military from behind Ukraine’s frontlines in the zone of the special military operation.

"The book is basically ready for editing. And, most likely, more than one movie will be produced based on it. So yes, there are such plans," he told TASS following a ceremony of receiving a Russian passport.

Daniel Richard Martindale is a native of New York. From 2022 to 2024, he was on a territory controlled by the Kiev regime where, risking his life, he was gathering information for Russia on the deployment sites of Ukrainian troops and other critical intelligence. He was successfully evacuated from the combat zone in the fall of 2024.