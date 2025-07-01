Fourth suspect detained in cold case murder probe in Russia's Urals

YEKATERINBURG, July 1. /TASS/. The Leninsky district court of the Russian Urals city of Yekaterinburg ruled on Tuesday to remand Bakir Safarov into custody until July 19 in connection with a string of murders that date back more than a decade.

"The court rules to place [Safarov] under detention until July 19," the judge stated, reading out the verdict.

The press service of the Sverdlovsk Region branch of the Russian Investigative Committee reported earlier that police had carried out a raid on a criminal enterprise. Investigators say the suspects were involved in several murders and attempted murders in Yekaterinburg in 2001, 2010, and 2011.

The Russian Investigative Committee noted that six people were detained in total. According to preliminary information, one of the suspects died of heart failure. The cause of death of the second suspect is being established. On June 29, the court ruled to place Ayaz Safarov, Akif Safarov and Mazakhir Safarov under arrest.

According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Russian charge d'affaires Pyotr Volkovykh, who was summoned to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, provided the necessary explanations regarding the situation.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized the importance of providing clarity to Baku about why the Azerbaijani nationals in Yekaterinburg were detained. In turn, Baku showed its protest over the actions of law enforcement officials by canceling cultural and other events with Russia. The Kremlin emphasized that Moscow regrets Baku's actions.