Putin recalls being member of student construction team

MOSCOW, June 28 /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has recalled how he was an ordinary member of a student construction team in the Soviet years, and was pleased with the development of this movement now.

"As a former ordinary member of a student construction team, I am very glad that the movement is alive, developing and expanding its activities through the most important areas that are the most important and relevant for our country today. And I wish you guys every success. It is very good that you have your own center," he said in a conversation with members of youth labor groups of the Arkhangelsk Region while opening youth centers.

The head of state had previously said that while working in a student group, he repaired houses and laid power lines in the taiga. He then qualified as a fourth-class carpenter.