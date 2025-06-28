Russia to pay much attention to youth, future of country belongs to it — Putin

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Russia will actively pay special attention to working with young people, because the future of the country, its successes and achievements depend on it, President Vladimir Putin emphasized, opening youth centers in regions via video link.

"We are paying and will continue to pay special attention to this area of work. What the country will be like in the middle and second half of the 21st century depends on this," the president said. "It is up to you, young people, to continue the work of your parents, your ancestors in the broadest sense of the word - to write and create the history of our motherland and its future successes and achievements.

"Together with you, with your active participation, the country is developing dynamically, building and implementing plans for decades to come."

Putin told Polina Cheremnykh, a representative of the Sova art residence that opened in Yamal, the wife of a fighter of the special military operation: "You have such an active family, everyone performs a combat mission in his own place. He in his place, and you're in yours. Because this is really one of the most important tasks of the country - maintaining the necessary level of influence on the young people, on their perception of the environment and the past, our historical and heroic past, the present and the future of the country.

"Only active work with the young people will ensure the future of Russia, this is obvious.".