FSB eliminates two Ukrainian accomplices plotting terrorist attack in Moscow Region

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) neutralized two Russian accomplices of the Ukrainian special services who were preparing a terrorist attack against a serviceman in the Moscow Region, the press bureau reported.

"The Russian Federal Security Service has thwarted the preparation of a terrorist act on the territory of the Moscow Region by accomplices of the Ukrainian special services," the press bureau said.

Near one of the rural villages, law enforcement officials discovered two Russian nationals who were seizing from their cache an improvised explosive device, which they planned to use for a terrorist attack against a serviceman in the Moscow Region. "During the arrest, they put up armed resistance and were neutralized by return fire," the FSB said.

At the site of the incident, the law enforcement officials found Makarov pistols, ammunition, an improvised explosive device ready for use, and communication devices that included discussions about the planned terrorist attack.

Russian investigators have launched a criminal case under Article 222.1 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Illegal Arms Trafficking").

In this regard, the FSB recalled that the Ukrainian special services are actively recruiting Russian citizens for sabotage and terrorist activities through social media and messaging apps like Telegram and WhatsApp.