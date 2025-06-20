Russian activist, founder of 'Army of Beauties' sentenced to 22 years for state treason

BELGOROD, June 20. /TASS/. The Second District Military Court has sentenced Nadezhda Rossinskaya, an activist with the women’s movement "Army of Beauties" (Armiya Krasotok), listed as a terrorist and extremist, to 22 years in prison on charges of state treason and public calls for activities against national security, the press office of Belgorod’s Federal Security Service (FSB) told TASS.

"The court deemed the evidence sufficient to deliver a guilty verdict against Russian citizen Rossinskaya N.A., born in 1995, <...> found guilty of crimes under article 275 (state treason), part 4 of article 205.1 (aiding terrorist activities), and paragraph 'c' of part 2 of article 280.1 (public calls for actions aimed at violating Russia’s territorial integrity) of the Russian criminal code. <...> The Second Western District Court has found her guilty on all charges and sentenced her to 22 years in a general-regime penal colony, a three-year ban on website administration, and a fine of 320,000 rubles," the press service stated.

It was established that Rossinskaya systematically raised funds for the Ukrainian army, disguising them as humanitarian projects and partially transferring them to a terrorist organization banned in Russia. Additionally, she publicly called for actions against Russia’s security. Her criminal activity was disrupted by officers of the Belgorod FSB.

During the trial, the prosecution requested a 27-year prison sentence for Rossinskaya.

According to investigators, the woman urged her followers on Instagram (banned in Russia; owned by Meta, which is recognized as extremist in Russia — TASS) to donate to Ukraine’s Azov Battalion (a terrorist and extremist organization banned in Russia), which she herself also transferred money to. Earlier, while denying guilt, Rossinskaya claimed she had been helping civilians and was considered an enemy in Ukraine.

Rossinskaya goes by the pseudonym Nadine Geisler. In September 2024, Rosfinmonitoring listed her as a terrorist and extremist. On February 2, 2025, the Sverdlovsk District Court of Belgorod took her into custody. Before the start of the special military operation, she worked as a photographer and model. She later founded a women’s movement called "Army of Beauties" in Belgorod. The group collected and delivered humanitarian aid to residents of territories controlled by the Russian army, evacuated civilians from war zones, and searched for missing persons. Rossinskaya’s work with the "Army of Beauties" included helping refugees in Belgorod with housing, caring for the wounded and disabled, as well as organizing relocations to Europe and Ukraine.