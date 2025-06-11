Court extends house arrest of Gagauz head Gutsul for 30 more days

CHISINAU, June 11. /TASS/. The Chisinau District Court has granted a request by prosecutors to extend the house arrest of Gagauz autonomy head Eughenia Gutsul for an additional 30 days.

"The motion by prosecutor Adrian Scutaru to extend house arrest for Eughenia Gutsul for 30 days, starting from June 13, has been approved," stated Judge Sergey Ciobanu while reading out the ruling.

Meanwhile, Gutsul’s legal team announced plans to appeal the decision.

"We will challenge the ruling in the Appeals Chamber," her lawyer Natalia Bayram told TASS.