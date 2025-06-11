Russia ready to share experience in digitalization — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russia stands ready to share its advanced developments in the fields of digitalization, teacher training, and the application of innovations in education, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated in a video address to participants of the third International Forum of Ministers of Education "Shaping the Future". The address was published on the official website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"We are prepared to share our successful experience and cutting-edge developments, including in the training of educators, digitalization, the use of innovative methods in instruction, and the advancement of mentorship systems. Naturally, we remain consistently open to adopting, analyzing, and implementing the best foreign practices, provided they do not compromise our national traditions," the minister said.

Lavrov emphasized that mutually respectful partnerships in the field of education, based on an acknowledgment of the world’s cultural and civilizational diversity and the plurality of development models, should contribute to a proper understanding of the emerging multipolar world order. This order, he stressed, in Russia’s view, most effectively meets the legitimate aspirations of the global majority and corresponds to the current stage of global development.

"Russia consistently advocates for the expansion of international cooperation in the sphere of education. We will continue to systematically broaden opportunities for the study of the Russian language and education in Russian abroad," Lavrov added.