Russian actor Yura Borisov cast in 1990s Moscow love story

NEW YORK, June 10. /TASS/. Russian actor Yura Borisov has landed the lead role in ‘Dennis’, the first feature film directed by British actress Emily Mortimer, the Deadline news website revealed.

Per the report, Borisov will share the screen with rising Irish star Alison Oliver. The A24 and Fruit Tree production will chronicle the romance between a Russian poet and a British student in post-Soviet Moscow.

Notably, Borisov received a 2025 Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in US director Sean Baker’s 2024 drama Anora.