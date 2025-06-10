US police detain at least 170 protesters opposing Trump's immigration policy

NEW YORK, June 10. /TASS/. US police have apprehended about 170 people protesting against US President Donald Trump's immigration policy, with at least 20 of them being detained at Trump Tower in New York, the Axios news portal reported on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, San Francisco police have taken at least 150 people into custody, the CNN TV channel said.

Protests continue across the country, including in Atlanta, Seattle, Dallas, Louisville and other cities. According to CNN, about 1,700 National Guard troops were deployed to Los Angeles, California. The US Department of Defense sent about 700 Marines to respond to the unrest.

The American media reported earlier that mass detentions of illegal migrants began in Los Angeles on June 6. By the evening of June 7, at least 44 people were already held on suspicion of immigration violations. Citizens took to the city streets in response to the raids.