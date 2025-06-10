CIS intel agencies identify 5,500 terrorists, extremists in 2024 — FSB chief

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Intelligence and law enforcement bodies in Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries identified over 5,500 terrorists and extremists in 2024, preventing 550 terrorism-and extremism-related crimes, Alexander Bortnikov, head of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), said.

"Last year alone, special services and law enforcement agencies in CIS countries thwarted 550 terrorism-and extremism-related crimes, identified more than 5,500 terrorists, extremists and mercenaries, and brought over 1,500 of them to justice," Bortnikov pointed out in a welcoming address to participants in the 18th meeting of department chiefs responsible for the fight against terrorism at CIS security agencies, which is taking place in Moscow in the year of the 25th anniversary of the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center (ATC).

The address was read out by Alexey Komkov, head of the FSB operational information and international relations service.

"The system of counterterrorism cooperation established through the coordinating role of the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center enables the effective use of the forces and resources of intelligence agencies of the Commonwealth and delivers tangible results," the FSB chief noted.

"Interstate search operations based on the use of the ATC special database have made it possible to detain more than 900 terrorists and identify over 800 individuals involved in crime financing," Bortnikov added.