Journalists catch Macron's wife slapping him in face

PARIS, 26 May. /TASS/. Reporters have captured the moment when French First Lady Brigitte Macron slapped her husband Emmanuel Macron; a source close to the president called it "fun" and a "conspiracy of spouses," BFM TV correspondent Leopold Odebert said on X.

"This was a moment when the president and his wife were able to release tension and have some fun for the last time before embarking on their trip. It was their initial plot," a source told Odebert.

Earlier, Associated Press released a video showing the French president arriving in Vietnam. In the footage, Macron is inside the aircraft; then, his wife’s hand appears, although she remains out of sight. BFM TV adds that the head of state looked surprised but quickly turned around to salute all those greeting him.

Following the incident, the couple walked down the gangway. Emmanuel Macron extended his hand to his wife as usual, but she ignored it and held on to the handrail instead.