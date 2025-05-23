Russia looks to hold global forum on importance of UN — senior TASS official

ST. PETERSBURG, May 23. /TASS/. Russia will soon come out with an initiative on holding a global forum that will emphasize the indispensable nature of the United Nations in today's world, TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman said.

"Several Russian public institutions and activists have advanced an initiative to hold a global forum Support UN. This Russian initiative with global participation will be geared to explain to the general public the United Nation’s essential role as a one-of-a-kind, irreplaceable international institution vital to humanity," he said at the 23rd International Likahchev Readings.

Among the key initiators of the forum is the United Nations Association of Russia headed by Anatoly Torkunov. "We hope that our initiative will find support from UN structures," Gusman told TASS.

"I think the United Nations needs several things. First of all, to my mind, the United Nations is not doing enough to advertise its activities. The world knows the UN only by two images - the General Assembly Hall and the Security Council Hall," Gusman noted during his speech. Meanwhile, the UN is active in various spheres, including the World Food Program, peacekeeping missions in Africa and many other things, but people around the world know little about this, he noted.

"As for me, I would like to express my confident opinion that as a unique institution the United Nations needs support and needs a wide international consensus concerning such support," he said, adding that this organization is the only major international institution the present-day world needs.