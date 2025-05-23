Over 80% of Russians trust Putin — pollster

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The level of trust in President Vladimir Putin among the Russian public stands at 82%, with the same percentage of respondents approving of his job performance, a survey conducted by the Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed.

The poll, carried out between May 16-18, surveyed 1,500 respondents. "When asked directly if they trusted Putin, 82% of participants responded affirmatively (a 2% increase in two weeks). The majority also endorsed of the president’s job performance (82%, a 1% increase)," the service said.

A total of 56% of those polled said they approved of the Russian government’s handling of the country (a 1% increase), while 58% approved of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s performance (no changes).

Support for the ruling United Russia party rose by 4% to 48%. Support for the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) fell by 1% to 7%, while support for the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia decreased by 1% to 10%. The A Just Russia-For Truth party’s support increased by 1% to 3%, while support for the New People party remained at 2%.