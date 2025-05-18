Austrian representative wins Eurovision Song Contest 2025

GENEVA, May 18. /TASS/. Austrian performer Johannes Pietsch (JJ) won the Eurovision Song Contest 2025, according to the official voting results.

Pietsch scored 436 points in the contest’s final. The second place was awarded to Israel’s representative Yuval Raphael, who received 357 points. Estonia’s Tommy Cash came in third with 356 points.

Russia has been barred from participating in the contest since 2022 by decision of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU). This year, however, Russia is reviving the Intervision Song Contest, a television music competition held from 1965 to 1977 as an alternative to Eurovision. The contest is scheduled to take place on September 20 at the Live Arena in Moscow.