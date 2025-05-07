Over 4,000 passengers stranded due to flight delays in ten Siberian cities

NOVOSIBIRSK, May 7. /TASS/. More than 4,000 passengers are stranded in airports of Abakan, Barnaul, Gorno-Altaisk, Kemerovo, Krasnoyarsk, Novokuznetsk, Novosibirsk, Norilsk, Omsk, and Tomsk over the delay of more than 25 flights, the press service of the West-Siberian transport prosecutor’s office reported.

Earlier, Russian airlines announced a mass delay of flights over temporary restrictions on flights in airports across the country.

"The Abakan, Gorno-Altaisk, Kemerovo, Krasnoyarsk, Novokuznetsk, Novosibirsk, Norilsk, Omsk, and Tomsk transport prosecutor’s offices are implementing monitoring measures on protection of the rights of passengers to receive a complex of services due in the event of delayed flights," the press service said.

In the airport of Barnaul more than 450 passengers are awaiting departure, in Gorno-Altaisk – 600 people, in Kemerovo – over 150 people, in Krasnoyarsk – more than 700 people, in Novokuznetsk – over 180 people, in Novosibirsk – more than 700 people, in Tomsk – around 300 people, in Norilsk – over 500 people, and in Omsk – more than 400 passengers.