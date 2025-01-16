Russia taking steps to control Black Sea fish safety after emergency in Kerch Strait

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Russian authorities are taking unprecedented measures to control the safety of fish caught in the Black Sea after the emergency in the Kerch Strait, a representative with the Fish Union told TASS.

"The situation is under the control of the head of state. Unprecedented measures are being taken to eliminate the consequences of the accident and control the safety of fish products coming from the region," the statement says.

Earlier, head of the Russian Federal State Agency for Health and Consumer Rights (Rospotrebnadzor) Anna Popova in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel said that random studies of fish to date have shown that there were no contaminants in the samples examined.

On December 15, 2024, the Volgoneft-212 and Volgoneft-239 tankers sank in the Kerch Strait area in the Black Sea amid a storm. One sailor died, and the rest were evacuated. According to emergency services, the tankers were carrying about 9,200 tons of fuel oil. An oil spill occurred in the Black Sea as a result of the accident, and clean-up operations are ongoing.

According to the Russian Ministry of Transport, about 2,400 tons of oil products have leaked into the Black Sea, much less than initially estimated.

On December 26, 2024, a federal level state of emergency was introduced due to the oil spill.