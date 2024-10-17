Death toll from Nigerian tanker explosion reaches 153, 100 injured — police

HARARE, October 17. /TASS/. The death toll from the explosion of a tanker in northern Nigeria has risen to 153, with another 100 receiving injuries of varying severity, the Daily Post reported, citing data from Nigerian police spokesman Lawan Shiisu Adam.

The tanker was involved in a road traffic accident, caught fire and exploded in the village of Majia, Jigawa state. People who had gathered to buy fuel were injured.

Earlier, the death toll was estimated at 140, 70 were considered injured. The dead were buried in a mass grave.