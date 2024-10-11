Pollsters say over 78% of Russians trust Putin

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The Russian public’s level of trust in President Vladimir Putin increased by 0.8 percentage points and stands at 78%, according to a survey conducted from September 30 to October 6 and published by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM).

The poll covered 1,600 respondents over 18 years of age.

"When asked directly if they trusted Putin, 78% of the poll’s participants said yes (a 0.8 p.p. increase), the level of approval of the president's job performance also increased by 0.8 percentage points, amounting to 74.4% of people surveyed," the message of the social service reads.

Some 49.5% of those polled said they approved of how the Russian government was running the country (a 0.7 p.p. increase), while 51.7% approved of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s job performance (a 0.4 p.p. increase). The percentage of respondents who said they trust in Mishustin was 60.3% (a 0.2 p.p. increase).

As for the leaders of parties represented in parliament, 34.2% of those surveyed trust Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) leader Gennady Zyuganov (a 1.9 p.p. increase), 26.2% trust A Just Russia-For Truth party leader Sergey Mironov (a 0.4 p.p. increase), 19.2% of poll participants trust Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) head Leonid Slutsky (a 0.9 p.p. increase), and 7.9% said they trusted New People party chairman Alexey Nechayev (a 0.6 p.p. increase).

The level of popular support for the ruling United Russia party stood at 35.8% (a 0.7 p.p. decrease), the level of backing remained at 10% for the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) and decreased by 0.1 percentage points to 10% for the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR). The A Just Russia-For Truth party saw a 0.2 p.p. fall in its popular support to 3.8%, while support for the New People party increased by 0.3 p.p. and stood at 6.5%.

The Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) has also conducted a poll on the matter. According to its results, the Russian public’s level of trust in President Vladimir Putin increased by 1 percentage point throughout the week and stands at 78%.

"When asked directly if they trusted Putin, 78% of the poll’s participants said yes (a 1 p.p. increase for the week). Also, the majority of people surveyed approved the president’s job performance (79% - no changes)," the pollster said.

According to FOM, some 51% of those polled said they approved how the Russian government was running the country (a 1 p.p. decrease), while 58% approved Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s job performance (a 1 p.p. increase).

The level of popular support for the ruling United Russia party stood at 46% (a 3 p.p. increase). The level of backing increased by 1 percentage point to 8% for the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) and remained at 10% for the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR). The A Just Russia-For Truth party saw a 1 p.p. rise in its popular support to 4%, while support for the New People party remained at 3%.