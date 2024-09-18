Four members of female cell of terrorist group arrested by Kazan court

KAZAN, September 18. /TASS/. The Kazan Vakhitovsky District Court has arrested four participants of a female cell of an international terrorist organization for two months, the court's press service reports.

As said, the members of the terrorist group were recruiting Russian citizens into its ranks. "Preliminary investigation authorities charged two residents of Kazan born in 1989 and 1987 with offences under part 1 of Article 205.5 of the Criminal Code (Organization of a terrorist organization and participation in the activities of such an organization) and two residents of Kazan born in 1987 and 1985 with offences under part 2 of Article 205.5 of the Criminal Code. For four persons concerned, the Kazan Vakhitovsky District Court chose a measure of restraint in the form of detention," the message stated.

According to the investigation, the accused women were members of the Islamic Liberation Party international terrorist organization (stands for Arabic "Hizb ut-Tahrir," outlawed in Russia) that operates on the territory of Tatarstan. In the period from March 2019 to September 2024 they organized activities for the mentioned terrorist organization and took part in them.

"Thus, during the search effort conducted in May 2023 and January 2024 at one of the defendants’ place of residence the materials were found, indicating that the mentioned person organized illegal propaganda meetings, consistent with the interests of the Islamic Liberation Party international terrorist organization and attended by its members. In the period from March 2019 to September 2024, she inter alia directly organized illegal propaganda meetings, attended by the defendants on the territory of the Republic of Tatarstan," the court stated.

As the Public Relations Center (PRC) of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) reported earlier, the activities of a clandestine female cell of the outlawed international terrorist organization were suppressed in Tatarstan. It was found that its members were spreading terrorist ideology. In the course of searches, a significant amount of extremist literature banned in Russia, communication equipment, and electronic storage devices used in terrorist activities were seized.