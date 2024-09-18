Investigative Committee joins probe into circumstances of shooting near Wildberries office

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation has begun to investigate the circumstances of the shooting near the Wildberries office in the center of Moscow.

The officials of the Investigative Committee have arrived at the scene, a TASS correspondent reported. They are currently working inside the building, and the scene is being inspected. According to the latest information, one person was killed and two were injured as a result of the shooting. Several people have been detained. There are police officers among the victims.

According to Wildberries founder Tatyana Bakalchuk, the incident was an unsuccessful attempt of a hostile take-over led by Vladislav Bakalchuk, Sergey Anufriyev and Vladimir Bakin. In her appeal, she asks law enforcement agencies to take control of the situation.