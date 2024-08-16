Four in five Russians trust Putin, poll reveals

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. The level of trust in Russian President Vladimir Putin among Russians has increased by 2 percentage points to 80%, says a poll conducted by the Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) between August 9 and 11, surveying 1,500 adults.

"When asked if they trusted Putin, 80% of the poll’s participants said ‘yes’ (a 2 p.p. rise). Also, the majority of the population, or 80%, approves of the way the president is running the country (a 2 p.p. decrease)," the pollster said.

A total of 52% of those polled said they approved of how the Russian government was handling its job (no change), while 58% approve of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s job performance (a 2 p.p. rise).

The level of popular support for the ruling United Russia party stood at 44% (a 3 p.p. decline). The level of support rose by 1 p.p. to 9% for the CPRF and also increased by 1 p.p. to 9% for the LDPR. The A Just Russia-For Truth party saw a 1 p.p. rise in its popular support to 3%, while support for the New People party rose by 1 p.p. to 3%.