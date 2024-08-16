Russian test systems for Oropouche virus proved their efficacy — watchdog

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Russian testing kits for insect-borne Oropouche virus (OPOV) have proven their efficacy in Cuba, where a pilot study took place as part of Russian-Cuban cooperation in fighting infectious diseases, the press service of the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) told reporters.

"In order to timely diagnose Oropouche virus, Rospotrebnadzor has designed advanced testing kits, which proved their efficacy during the recent test in Cuba, held as part of Russian-Cuban cooperation in fighting infectious diseases," the watchdog said.

Testing kits employ the PCR method to quickly identify the pathogen, allowing healthcare specialists to urgently take the required epidemiological measures.

Rospotrebnadzor also reiterated that "risks of the disease spreading on the Russian territory are minimal."

"In order to prevent imported cases of the disease, Rospotrebnadzor specialists are monitoring the situation in border crossing points," the federal agency said. "To that end, Russia employs the Perimeter automated information system, designed to analyze epidemiological risks and identify citizens with symptoms of infectious diseases, arriving from countries with unfavorable epidemiological situation."

The Oropouche virus was identified in 1955 in the eponymous village in Trinidad and Tobago - an island state in the southern part of the Caribbean. The disease is being transmitted through mosquito and midge bites, with no human-to-human transmissions reported to date. So far, no vaccine against the virus has been developed.