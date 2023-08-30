Pskov airport infrastructure inspection complete, airport to resume operation on Thursday

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Pskov Region Governor Mikhail Vedernikov confirmed that the inspection of civilian infrastructure of the Peskov airport is complete and that the airport will reopen in normal mode on Thursday, August 31.

"We summarized the outcome of the inspection of the Pskov airport’s civilian infrastructure. In short: everything is fine! The airport will resume its normal operation tomorrow," the governor said on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, Vedernikov announced that the airport was supposed to resume it operation on Thursday, but noted that this date depended on the outcome of the inspection of the civilian infrastructure and the timeframe of investigative and other measures.

On August 30, a massive drone attack occurred in five central Russia regions, as well as on the Pskov Region. The attack caused fire at the Pskov airport. In all other cases, drones were taken down by air defense systems.

The previous drone attack incident was registered on May 27. An attack of two drones caused an explosion in the village of Litvinovo damaging an oil pipeline administrative building, but causing no injuries.