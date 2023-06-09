Members of local community visit Russian embassy to Greece ahead of Russia Day

ATHENS, June 9. /TASS/. Russia’s embassy in Athens has held a reception on the eve of the national holiday - Russia Day marked on June 12, with the guests being treated to dishes of Russian cuisine, TASS reported on Friday.

Ambassadors and military attaches of several friendly countries, members of the local community, Russian nationals living in Greece, musicians, lawyers, and journalists visited the diplomatic mission. No Greek officials attended the reception.

Russian Ambassador Andrey Maslov congratulated the audience on the holiday. The guests were offered a buffet of traditional Russian dishes and fruit.