About 1,500 residents to be evacuated from Golaya Pristan due to flooding

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. The authorities of the town of Golaya Pristan in the Kherson Region are planning to evacuate today about 1,000-1,5000 residents due to flooding caused by the destruction of the Kakhovka hydropower plant’s dam by Ukrainian forces, the head of the city administration Gennady Nedyalkov said on Wednesday.

"The evacuation is in full swing. We are taking people to temporary accommodation centers. By now we have already moved more than two hundred. That was yesterday. I think that another 300 to 400 have left with using their own cars. Today we will have to evacuate about one and a half thousand people," he said on the TV channel Rossiya-24, adding that there were no casualties.

Nedyalkov said that a temporary accommodation center was located in a nearby resort area. It can house up to five thousand.

He also noted that the town of Golaya Pristan was flooded almost 80%. At some places the water reached the roofs.

On June 6, the Ukrainian military delivered a night-time missile strike against the Kakhovka Hydro presumably with an Olkha MLRS. The shelling destroyed the hydraulic valves that triggered an uncontrolled discharge of water. Now there are 14 communities in the waterlogged zone. As many as 80 communities may be flooded. Nearby villages are being evacuated. The authorities have said that no large-scale evacuation will be needed. The destruction of the hydropower plant caused serious environmental damage. Farmlands along the Dnieper were washed away. There is a risk the North Crimean Canal may run low.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the strike on the Kakhovka HPP a deliberate act of sabotage by Ukraine. He added that the Kiev regime should bear all the responsibility for the consequences.