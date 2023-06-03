Rublev’s ‘Holy Trinity’ icon transported to Christ the Savior Cathedral — Culture Ministry

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Andrey Rublev’s celebrated ‘Holy Trinity’ icon has been delivered to Moscow’s Christ the Savior Cathedral and placed in a capsule in the center of the cathedral, where it will be on display for two weeks, until June 18, the Russian Culture Ministry said.

"On the evening of June 3, on the eve of the Feast of the Holy Trinity, the Holy Trinity icon by Andrey Rublev was successfully transported from the State Tretyakov Gallery to the Christ the Savior Cathedral. The icon will be on display at the cathedral during a solemn service on June 4 and for the next two weeks, until June 18," the statement said. After the display in the cathedral, the icon will be sent for a planned restoration.

The Culture Ministry has confirmed that the icon has been placed in a special capsule to ensure the necessary humidity regime. The conditions necessary for the preservation of the monument will be strictly monitored. According to the ministry, believers will be allowed to venerate the icon daily from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. However, in order to provide the necessary conditions, technical breaks of up to 60 minutes are possible.

Situation with ‘Holy Trinity’ icon

The Trinity was painted by Rublev in the first quarter of the XV century. It is one of the masterpieces of Russian icon-painting art. In 1929, the authorities transferred the icon to the State Tretyakov Gallery. On May 15, it was announced that the icon would be returned to the Church. Later, the Culture Ministry said that the icon would be placed in the Christ the Savior Cathedral for worship on June 4, the Feast of the Holy Trinity and then it will take its historical place in the Trinity Cathedral of the Trinity Lavra (Monastery) of St. Sergius.