Evacuated residents of two southwestern Russian villages return home — governor

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Residents of two villages in the southwestern Russian region of Belgorod, who were evacuated when a Ukrainian reconnaissance and sabotage group infiltrated the area on Monday, have returned to their homes, the Belgorod governor said on Tuesday.

"Residents of Graivoron and Golovchino have returned to their homes. Villagers from Gora-Podol, Glotovo and Kozinka will return soon in a centralized effort," Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.

The governor, who visited Gora-Podol, Glotovo and Kozinka earlier in the day, said electricity, water supplies and mobile phone coverage in the three villages will resume after 03:00 p.m. Moscow time on Wednesday.

"No work will be done in the nighttime. Tomorrow, we will start inspecting the territory, house after house. Lots of houses and cars were destroyed. We will try to restore everything promptly," the official added.

"We will return residents to their homes as soon as the military permits," Gladkov wrote.

On May 22, a Ukrainian subversive group infiltrated into the territory of Russia’s Belgorod Region. According to latest reports, 12 people were wounded and an elderly woman died during the evacuation as a result of the subversive group’s assault. Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Tuesday that combat aircraft, artillery and Russian troops destroyed over 70 Ukrainian saboteurs in the Belgorod Region in the counter-terror operation.