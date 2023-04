Two women killed in Ukrainian attack on Novaya Kakhovka on Wednesday

GENICHESK, April 27. /TASS/. Two women were killed in Wednesday’s Ukrainian attack on Novaya Kakhovka, emergencies officials in the Kherson Region told TASS on Thursday.

"Yesterday’s attack on Novaya Kakhovka killed two women," the officials said.

Earlier reports said the Ukrainians fired 44 artillery shells on Golaya Pristan, Korsunka, Peschanovka, Krynki and Kardashinka in the past day. Last night, the enemy continued shelling facilities in Novaya Kakhovka, Kakhovka, and Kardashinka, firing 34 artillery shells on those localities.