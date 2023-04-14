Putin to attend Easter service at Christ the Savior Cathedral — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the Easter service at the Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow on Saturday, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Tomorrow, the president will attend the Easter service at the Christ the Savior Cathedral," Peskov told journalists.

The Russian president traditionally attends services during high holy days. On Easter, the head of state usually attends services at the Christ the Savior Cathedral. Only twice did he participate in Easter festivities outside Moscow - in 2000, at St. Petersburg’s St. Isaac’s Cathedral and in 2003, when he attended services at the St. Nicholas Cathedral in Dushanbe while on a visit to Tajikistan.

In 2020, for the first time during his presidency, Putin skipped Easter service due to the coronavirus pandemic and lit a candle in the chapel at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence.

Easter is the central holiday of the entire Christian world commemorating a key moment in the history of Christianity - Jesus Christ's resurrection from the dead. The Russian Orthodox Church determines the date based on solar and lunar calendars. In 2022, it falls on April 16.