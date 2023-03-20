Russia records 10,310 daily COVID cases, 31 deaths — crisis center

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 10,310 over the past day to 22,516,509, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday.

A day earlier, 12,333 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 610 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 22.3% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 22 regions, while in 47 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in 16 regions. A day earlier, 785 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,282 over the past day versus 1,700 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,459,456, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,294 over the past day versus 1,383 a day earlier, reaching 1,904,109.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 8,593 over the past day, reaching 21,860,173, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

A day earlier, some 9,815 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 31 over the past day, reaching 396,865, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

A day earlier, 33 COVID-19 deaths were registered.