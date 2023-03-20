CSTO mission recognizes results of Kazakh parliamentary elections to be summarized by CEC

ASTANA, March 20. /TASS/. The observer mission of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO PA) recognizes the results of the March 19 parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan which will be summarized by the country's Central Election Commission, the coordinator of the mission, Deputy Chairman of the Standing Committee on Security of the Belarusian Parliament’s Lower Chamber Alexander Markevich said at a briefing on Monday.

"We have noted in our conclusion that the elections comply with the international standards, and that the conditions for the elections were created. We also pointed out that we recognize the results, which will be summarized by the CEC," he said.

The early elections to the lower house of parliament of Kazakhstan were organised based on a mixed system: 70% of deputies were elected from party lists and 30% from single-mandate districts. According to three opinion polls released last night, the country's largest party, Amanat, leads the elections with more than 53%; only five or six of the seven parties registered in the country can pass the 5% threshold for getting into the lower chamber.