Russia invites DPR ombudswoman to speak at UN Security Council meeting — mission to UN

UNITED NATIONS, March 17. /TASS/. Russia has invited Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) human rights commissioner Darya Morozova to speak at a UN Security Council meeting convened by Western countries on Friday on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said on his Telegram channel.

"In order to complement the predictable one-sided presentation of what is happening, we requested DPR human rights commissione Daria Morozova to speak [at the UN Security Council meeting] via video link," he pointed out.

Polyansky noted that representatives of Western countries may try to challenge Morozova's participation and put the issue to a procedural vote. "If they decide to do that, their double standards will become even more obvious to developing states and our opponents, it's noticeably unnerving," Polansky added.