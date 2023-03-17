Russia records 12,915 new daily coronavirus cases, 35 deaths

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Russia recorded 12,915 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday.

The country’s total cases have reached 22,480,857.

As many as 1,530 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, up from 1,403 the day before. Hospitalizations declined in 39 regions of the country and rose in 42 regions.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,734 to 3,454,279 in the past day and St. Petersburg’s cases increased by 1,411 to 1,900,014.

Coronavirus recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 12,149 to 21,829,610 in the past 24 hours, the crisis center reported. Recoveries increased by 2,234 to 3,257,324 in Moscow and by 1,485 to 1,851,000 in St. Petersburg.

Coronavirus death toll

Russia recorded 35 coronavirus fatalities in the past 24 hours. The total death toll has climbed to 396,769. Moscow’s death toll increased by seven to 48,360 and St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 fatalities rose by six to 37,278.