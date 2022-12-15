Viktor Bout urges Russians imprisoned abroad not to lose hope

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Russian national Viktor Bout, who has recently returned from an American prison, called on his compatriots held abroad not to lose hope.

"Do not give up hope. Our country remembers you, knows you, this is what is the most important," he appealed to his compatriots on Thursday.

Victor Bout was returned to Russia as a result of an agreement with the United States to swap him for American basketball player Brittney Griner. Viktor Bout was arrested in Thailand’s capital of Bangkok in 2008 following a sting by US federal agents. He was charged with conspiracy to deliver weapons to a group regarded as a terrorist organization by the United States. In 2010, Bout was extradited to the United States. In April 2012, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison and fined $15 million.