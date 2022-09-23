Poll reveals level of Russian public’s confidence in Putin

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. The proportion of Russian citizens' confidence in President Vladimir Putin exceeds 80%, according to the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center that published the results of a survey conducted from September 12 to 18 among 1,600 respondents aged over 18.

"When asked about trust in Putin, 80.3% of respondents answered positively (-1.2% over the week), the approval rate of the Russian president's work was 76.7% (-1.6% over the week)," the pollsters noted.

Positive assessment figures for the Prime Minister and the Russian government has dropped to 51.3% (-1.2%) and 50.3% (-1.3%), respectively," the report stressed. Mikhail Mishustin was trusted by 62.3% of respondents (-1% over the week).

Those surveyed also expressed their confidence in the heads of various parliamentary factions. Russia’s Communist Party (CPRF) leader Gennady Zyuganov was trusted by 35.2% of respondents (+2.3%), Sergey Mironov, the leader of A Just Russia - For Truth, received 32.4% (+2.4%), the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) Leonid Slutsky got 19.2% (+0,5%), and the leader of The New People party Alexey Nechaev procured 11.4% (+2.3%).

The poll also revealed that the level of support for the United Russia party stood at 41% (+0.3% over the week), with the CPRF supported by 10.9% (+0.6%). The LDPR got 7.8% (+0.3%), A Just Russia - For Truth was supported by 5.5% (-0.3%), and The New People party’s figures came to 4.2% (+0.1).