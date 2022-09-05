Knowledge of past ensures dialogue of cultures, civilizations — Russian intel chief

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. The knowledge of the past facilitates dialogue between cultures and civilizations and maintains the atmosphere of trust in transnational relations, Chairman of the Russian Historical Society, Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin said in his video address to the participants of an international conference on teaching history in Eastern countries within the framework of the Seventh Eastern Economic Forum.

"The presence of a country’s own system of education based on national traditions and methodological approaches has always been viewed as a significant touchstone of sovereignty. At the same time, the knowledge of the past helps ensure the dialogue of cultures and civilizations and maintain the atmosphere of trust in transnational relations," he stressed. "Russia is justifiably proud of its system of school education in history and is always open to professional dialogue in this sphere," the official added. He noted that Eastern countries are the influential centers of a multipolar world. "When choosing this subject (teaching history in Eastern countries - TASS) we proceeded from the premise that teaching history at schools is a binding thread passing social experience from generation to generation, a key instrument in the shaping of civic identity," Naryshkin added.

He expressed hope that this expert discussion would contribute to the understanding of experience of teaching history in Eastern countries and its results would be useful to all the participants.

