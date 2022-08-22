Over 2.1 mln Russian tourists visit Turkey in seven months of 2022

ANKARA, August 22. /TASS/. More than 2.1 mln tourists from Russia visited Turkey from January to July 2022, a source in the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Turkey told TASS on Monday.

"In first seven months [of 2022] 2.197 mln Russian citizens visited Turkey, which is 41.46% higher than in the same period last year," according to the source.

That said, the total number of foreign tourists visiting the country in the reporting period exceeds 26.1 mln. This brings the number of foreign visitors up by 128.28% compared with first seven months of last year. Germany tops the list of countries, from which the highest number of tourists arrive.

Meanwhile, the Russian Association of Tour Operators said earlier Russia’s tourist flow to Turkey might surpass last year’s level when Russians visited the country 4.7 mln times, by the end of 2022.