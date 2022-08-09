Russian emergencies ministry delivers nearly 100 tonnes of aid to Severodonetsk

LUGANSK, August 9. /TASS/. The Russian Emergencies Ministry’s aid convoys have delivered nearly 100 tonnes of foodstuffs to Severodonetsk in the Lugansk People’s Republic, the LPR Emergencies Ministry’s press service said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The new convoy of Russian rescuers, consisting of 20 vehicles and one escort vehicle, has delivered construction materials and foodstuffs to Lugansk warehouses, and about 100 tonnes of foodstuffs directly to Severodonetsk," the press service said.

The LPR’s Emergencies Ministry specified that humanitarian aid was delivered a day earlier.