Over 140 tonnes of humanitarian aid delivered to DPR, southern Ukraine

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. More than 140 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes were delivered to people in Ukraine’s south and in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Friday.

"Five humanitarian operations were conducted during the past day in the Donetsk People’s Republic, and in the Kharkov and Kherson regions. A total of 141.3 tonnes of humanitarian aid were distributed among people," he said.

According to Mizintsev, who also heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine, since March 2, a total of 51,537.8 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes have already been delivered to Ukraine by Russia. As many as 1,409 humanitarian operations have been conducted.

He also said that three humanitarian operations were conducted in the Lugansk People’s Republic, in the Kharkov and Kherson regions on August 5, 2022. As many as 49.8 tonnes of food and articles of daily necessity were handed out to people.