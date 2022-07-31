St. Petersburg reports more than 1,500 cases of covid per day, first time since mid-March

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in St. Petersburg increased by 1,596 over the day against 1,457 the day before. This is according to the information posted on Sunday on the government’s website, which keeps the public updated on the pandemic situation nationwide.

The city recorded more than 1,500 cases per day for the first time since March 17.

The total number of cases registered in the city since the beginning of the pandemic equals 1,553,762.

The number of recoveries rose by 687 in St. Petersburg in the past 24 hours to 1,509,332, while the number of coronavirus-related deaths added 7 to 34,334.